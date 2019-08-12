LaCosse suffered a lower leg injury in this past Thursday's preseason opener, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

With Ben Watson set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season, LaCosse is the Patriots' projected Week 1 starter at tight end, health permitting. With Lance Kendricks (undisclosed) also banged up, the team added depth at the position Monday by acquiring Eric Saubert from the Falcons. It remains to be seen if the move is related to concerns over the long-term status of LaCosse, but the big picture item to consider is that the team must fill the void created by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

