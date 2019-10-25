LaCosse (knee) didn't practice Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Look for LaCosse to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. With Ryan Izzo (concussion) iffy for the contest, the Patriots could end up rolling with a tight end duo of Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson this weekend.

