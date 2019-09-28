Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Officially questionable
The Patriots have listed LaCosse (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
LaCosse was limited at practice throughout the week and is looking like a true game-time decision. He recorded two catches for 33 yards in Week 2, which is the only game he has suited up for this season. If he is again able to go, look for Ryan Izzo to draw the start at tight end.
