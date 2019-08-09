Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Picks up injury
LaCosse suffered an unknown injury during Thursday's preseason win at Detroit and didn't return, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic speculates that LaCosse picked up a lower leg issue, but the Patriots never addressed its nature or severity. LaCosse was able to walk to the locker room, albeit slowly, so his health will be one to watch in the wake of this exhibition.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...