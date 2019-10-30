LaCosse (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.

LaCosse has missed New England's last two contests due to a sprained knee. He didn't practice in any capacity last week, so his limited session Wednesday is a notable step in the right direction. LaCosse appears to have a shot to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, depending on what he's able -- or unable -- to do in the week's final two practice sessions.

