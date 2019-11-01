LaCosse (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

LaCosse returned to practice as a limited participant this week after missing the last two games with the knee sprain. The 27-year-old will have a chance to suit up Sunday and could serve as the Patriots' No. 1 tight end.

