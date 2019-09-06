LaCosse (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Unless the team makes a move in short order, Ryan Izzo is the only other tight end on the Patriots roster available for Sunday's game against the Steelers. If LaCosse does suit up this weekend, he's not a high-percentage fantasy play given that he's been banged up of late, but with Ben Watson suspended for the first four games of the season, there is at least a window for LaCosse to carve out a key role on offense early on, health permitting.