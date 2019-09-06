Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Questionable for Week 1
LaCosse (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Unless the team makes a move in short order, Ryan Izzo is the only other tight end on the Patriots roster available for Sunday's game against the Steelers. If LaCosse does suit up this weekend, he's not a high-percentage fantasy play given that he's been banged up of late, but with Ben Watson suspended for the first four games of the season, there is at least a window for LaCosse to carve out a key role on offense early on, health permitting.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...