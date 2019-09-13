Play

LaCosse (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

LaCosse was in uniform for the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Steelers, but didn't play in the contest. If he suits up again Sunday, he could get into the receiving mix, but even with Ben Watson suspended for the team's next three games, LaCosse is off the fantasy radar until he starts producing for his new squad.

