Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Ready to roll
LaCosse (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's road test against Buffalo.
LaCosse was only a limited participant for practice leading up to the game, but as evidenced by this news, was given the "all-clear." Expect the Illinois product to slot into his normal role as the starting tight end for the game.
More News
-
Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Officially questionable•
-
Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Works in limited capacity•
-
Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Listed as questionable for Week 3•
-
Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Ankle injury reappears•
-
Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Catches two passes in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4