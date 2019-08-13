Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Ruled out for Saturday
LaCosse has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
LaCosse suffered the injury during New England's preseason opener, and he'll be forced to miss at least the next exhibition contest while on the mend. He's expected to open the 2019 campaign as the Patriots' starting tight end due to Ben Watson's suspension, so the team likely won't take any chances with LaCosse in the preseason.
