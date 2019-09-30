LaCosse was on the field for 12 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

LaCosse was not targeted in the game and with Ben Watson eligible to return from his suspension in Week 5, there's not a clear path for LaCosse to find himself on the fantasy radar any time soon.

