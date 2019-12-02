LaCosse was on the field for 53 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans, en route to catching one of his two targets for 24 yards.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Ben Watson was on the field for 47 snaps, hauling in his only target for 23 yards. Neither of New England's top two tight ends are high-percentage fantasy lineup options in the coming weeks.