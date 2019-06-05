Patriots' Matt LaCosse: Sees first-team work
LaCosse has regularly been working with the Patriots' first-team offense during spring practices, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
LaCosse was an unheralded free agent signing back in March, but events since then, starting with the Rob Gronkowski's retirement, have put the former Bronco in line to have a key role in the Patriots offense to start the coming season. With Austin Seferian-Jenkins having been released Tuesday and Ben Watson slated to serve a four-game suspension out of the gate, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound LaCosse is currently on track to work as the team's Week 1 starter at tight end. It's still conceivable that Patriots could bolster the position down the road, but for now LaCosse has some early-season appeal in deeper fantasy formats.
