LaCosse (knee) wasn't spotted on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

LaCosse is slated to go down as a non-participant for the second day in a row, which seemingly puts him on pace to miss his second straight game Sunday against the Browns. If that's the case, Ben Watson would likely take the bulk of the snaps at tight end.

