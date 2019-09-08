LaCosse (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.

Previous reports suggested that LaCosse was unlikely to play, so it's unclear how much he'll be able to do in Week 1. With Benjamin Watson and Lance Kendricks both suspended for the contest, Ryan Izzo is the only other tight end the Patriots have available Sunday night.

