LaCosse (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, isn't expected to play, a source tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

LaCosse practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, but the Patriots apparently still have some reservations about the health of his ankle. If the prediction comes to pass and LaCosse sits out Week 1, the Patriots would be down to just one available tight end (Ryan Izzo), as both Benjamin Watson and Lance Kendricks are suspended for the contest.