Play

LaCosse (knee) is not expected to suit up against the Jets on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

LaCosse hasn't practiced in any capacity this week as he tends to an MCL sprain. With Ryan Izzo (concussion) also trending toward missing Monday's game, the Patriots' tight end corps could be comprised of only Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories