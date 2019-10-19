Play

LaCosse (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jets.

LaCosse didn't practice this week due to the MCL sprain so this isn't much of a surprise. Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson will serve as New England's only two tight ends in New York with Ryan Izzo (concussion) also sidelined.

