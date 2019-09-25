Play

LaCosse (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

LaCosse was a limited participant twice last week before recording a DNP on Friday and being inactive at game time. He has a fresh start this week, and his status could go either way. Still, the 27-year-old's fantasy upside is limited with just two catches for 33 games in his only game this year.

