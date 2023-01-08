The Patriots elevated Sokol from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Sokol will be elevated for the second game in a row to end the 2022 regular season. The 27-year-old was brought up ahead of the Week 17 game against Miami and played 10 offensive snaps in place of Jonnu Smith (concussion), though he did not see a target against the Dolphins. With Smith remaining out Week 18, Sokol should once again serve as New England's only other available tight end other than starter Hunter Henry.