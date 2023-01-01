The Patriots elevated Sokol from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 17's contest against Miami, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Sokol was previously elevated for the Week 5 win over Detroit, and he played eight offensive snaps in that contest, though he didn't receive any targets or record any stats. Jonnu Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable, so Sokol could be in line for a healthy dose of snaps.