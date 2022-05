Sokol was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Wednesday, Chris Mason of Masslive reports.

Sokol signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions in January, but he was ultimately waived last Tuesday. The 26-year-old last played in the NFL with the Chargers in 2020, appearing in two games. He'll likely compete with the duo of 2020 third round selections, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene for a roster spot.