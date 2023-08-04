Judon and the Patriots agreed to a contract adjustment Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Judon is now guaranteed $14 million in 2023 -- up from $2 million -- and can make up to $18 million this season. Judon led the defense with a career-high 15.5 sacks to go along with 60 tackles, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games. He's registered 28 sacks over the last two seasons with New England and will continue to be a lynchpin for a Patriots defense that finished eighth in yards allowed per game (322.0) last season.