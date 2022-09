Judon tallied four tackles (one solo), one sack and one pass defense during Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers.

Judon took down Mitch Trubisky at the end of the first half, giving the linebacker two sacks across the first two games of 2022. The 2016 fifth-round pick notched a career-high 12.5 sacks last year -- his first with New England.