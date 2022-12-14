Judon posted four tackles (three solo), including one-and-a-half sacks, during Monday's 27-13 win versus the Cardinals.
Judon got a chance to improve upon his career-best sack campaign, as the Patriots' pass rush was able to tee off on backup Colt McCoy after dynamic quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL early in the first quarter. As a result, Judon increased his season-sack total to an NFL-best 14.5 through 14 weeks. However, he is still tied with 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for the most sacks so far in 2022. Judon has notched a full sack in all but four of 13 games this season, though he may have a tough time getting home Week 15 against Las Vegas' offense, which ranks eighth in the NFL with 23 sacks allowed this season.
