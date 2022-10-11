Judon recorded three tackles (two solo), two sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions.

At the 3:40 mark in the second quarter, Judon sacked Jared Goff on what would go on to be a 59-yard scoop and score for safety Kyle Dugger to put the Patriots ahead 13-0. The 261-pound linebacker is currently tied with Maxx Crosby, Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons for a league-leading six sacks through the first five games in 2022. Judon's next chance to wreack havoc on opposing QBs comes Sunday against a tough Browns' offensive line.