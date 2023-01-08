Judon (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills.

Judon appeared to get his ankle rolled up on while being blocked in the first quarter, according to Zack Cox of NESN.com. The 30-year-old pass rusher came into Week 18 tied for third in the NFL with 15.5 sacks. In his absence, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche will serve as New England's only available outside linebackers.

More News