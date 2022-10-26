Judon recorded four tackles (three solo), 2.5 sacks and a pass defensed in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears.

Judon continues to rack up sacks, sitting at 8.5 now on the season through seven games. His performance also vaulted him to league leader in the category, with him surpassing Nick Bosa, with whom he was tied coming into Week 7. He'll look to continue adding to that total Sunday against the Jets.