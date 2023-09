Judon recorded three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 25-20 loss versus Philadelphia.

The four-time Pro Bowler did what he does best in Week 1, sacking the notoriously-elusive Jalen Hurts on a crucial third-and-goal to force a field goal on the first drive of the game. He's on pace for his third consecutive double-digit sack season, and he should have plenty of opportunities to rush the passer in Week 2 versus Tua Tagovailoa and a high-flying Miami offense.