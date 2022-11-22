Judon recorded five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Judon combined with Mack Wilson for a sack at the beginning of the third quarter and secured a solo QB takedown to start the fourth -- both on third-down plays. The star pass rusher has seven sacks over his last four appearances and 13 on the year, giving him a new career high.