Judon recorded five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.
Judon combined with Mack Wilson for a sack at the beginning of the third quarter and secured a solo QB takedown to start the fourth -- both on third-down plays. The star pass rusher has seven sacks over his last four appearances and 13 on the year, giving him a new career high.
