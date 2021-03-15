Judon and the Patriots have reached agreement on a four-year, $56 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Judon has never reached double-digit sacks, but he does have six or more in four straight seasons, with no fewer than 19 QB hits each of those years. And while he applied more pressure than the modest sack totals indicate, critics will note that Baltimore's affinity for Cover-0 blitzes created unblocked pass-rush situations for Judon. Regardless, his competence as both a pass rusher and run defender helped stabilize an otherwise shaky position in Baltimore the past few years. In New England, Judon could be replacing John Simon, a fellow free agent who had only two sacks in 16 starts for the Pats last year.