Judon finished the 2022 season with 60 tackles (36 solo), 15.5 sacks and a fumble recovery while playing in 17 games.
Judon has now registered double-digit sacks in both of his seasons with the Patriots, something he failed to do in all five of his seasons with Baltimore. The four-time Pro Bowler set a new career high in sacks and which also led the team. Over the past two seasons Judon is third in the NFL in sacks and with two years left on his contract, he'll look to keep that dominance up heading into next season.
More News
-
Patriots' Matthew Judon: Returns versus Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Matthew Judon: Exits with injury Sunday•
-
Patriots' Matthew Judon: Continues to find quarterback•
-
Patriots' Matthew Judon: Harasses QB in win•
-
Patriots' Matthew Judon: Notches three more sacks•
-
Patriots' Matthew Judon: Fills stat sheet•