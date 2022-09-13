Judon recorded five tackles (two solo) including one sack during New England's season-opening loss to Miami on Sunday.
Judon recorded one of the Patriots' three sacks of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, though he led the team in quarterback hits with four. The starting left outside linebacker appears poised to reprise his role as New England's top pass rusher in 2022.
