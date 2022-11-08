Judon collected six tackles (four solo), including three sacks, in Sunday's 26-3 victory versus the Colts.
Judon contributed one-third of the Patriots' nine sacks against Indianapolis, increasing his season total to 11.5. The 30-year-old now leads the league in this category through the first nine weeks of the 2022 campaign, and he'll look to add to this lead during New England's next contest against the Jets in Week 11.
