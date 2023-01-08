Judon has re-entered Sunday's game against the Bills, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Judon was previously forced out after going down with an ankle injury, though he was able to return before the end of the first half. Expect him to reprise his role as New England's top pass rusher for the remainder of this contest.
