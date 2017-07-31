Patriots' Matthew Lengel: Competes for depth TE role
Lengel (finger) has been practicing fully in training camp, the Boston Herald reports.
Lengel appears past a finger injury that required offseason surgery and is thus set to battle for a roster spot behind top tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen in camp and the preseason. On that front, Lengel currently faces competition from James O'Shaughnessy, Jacob Hollister and Sam Cotton.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....