Lengel (finger) has been practicing fully in training camp, the Boston Herald reports.

Lengel appears past a finger injury that required offseason surgery and is thus set to battle for a roster spot behind top tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen in camp and the preseason. On that front, Lengel currently faces competition from James O'Shaughnessy, Jacob Hollister and Sam Cotton.

