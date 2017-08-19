Play

Lengel (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Ryan Hannable of WEEI reports.

Lengel didn't practice this week due to an undisclosed injury. He's in a competition with James O'Shaughnessy and Jacob Hollister for the third tight end spot, so his absence Saturday isn't ideal for his chances of making the roster.

