Patriots' Matthew Slater: Active Thursday
Slater (hamstring) is active for Thursday's matchup with the Buccaneers.
The special teams guru will make his season debut on Thursday night after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. As the No. 5 receiver on the depth chart, Slater isn't likely to see a ton of offensive reps, but the veteran should play a key role on special teams.
