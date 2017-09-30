Play

Slater (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Slater has yet to make his season debut, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready Sunday. He is the last receiver on the depth chart, so he is unlikely to make a fantasy impact if he plays or not.

