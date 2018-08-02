Slater was spotted at Thursday's practice in a uniform and pads, suggesting his activation from the PUP list is imminent, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Slater began camp relegated to the sidelines with an undisclosed injury, but that shouldn't greatly affect his role given that he's been in the same organization his entire career. He hasn't caught a pass since the 2011 campaign, but played 125 snaps on special teams over nine games in 2017 before signing a two-year extension this offseason.