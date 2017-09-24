Play

Slater (hamstring) is inactive for the Patriot's Week 3 game against the Texans.

Slater was limited in practice throughout the week and was hoping to make his 2017 regular season debut in Week 3, but he'll have to wait at least a week more. With Slater likely the last receiver on the depth chart, the Patriots offense should continue to function fine in his absence.

