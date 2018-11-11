Patriots' Matthew Slater: Late addition to injury report
Slater is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans with an illness.
Slater likely fell ill at some point Saturday or early Sunday, as he wasn't included on New England's injury report throughout the week. The late addition isn't the most encouraging sign for his availability, but the Patriots will see how he progresses in the next few hours before determining his availability for the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Though listed as a receiver on the roster, Slater rarely sees snaps on offense and instead makes his biggest impact on the Patriots' special-teams units.
More News
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Off of PUP list•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: In line to return from PUP list•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Placed on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Re-signs for two more seasons•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Will play Week 14•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...