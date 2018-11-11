Slater is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans with an illness.

Slater likely fell ill at some point Saturday or early Sunday, as he wasn't included on New England's injury report throughout the week. The late addition isn't the most encouraging sign for his availability, but the Patriots will see how he progresses in the next few hours before determining his availability for the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Though listed as a receiver on the roster, Slater rarely sees snaps on offense and instead makes his biggest impact on the Patriots' special-teams units.