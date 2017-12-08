Slater (hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.

Slater has kicked off Week 14 preparations with a pair of limited practices, but he may need to put in a full session Friday in order to avoid an injury tag heading into Monday's game against the Dolphins. If active Monday, Slater, who has missed the team's last three contests, would see the majority of his snaps on special teams.

