Patriots' Matthew Slater: Limited Thursday
Slater (hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Slater has kicked off Week 14 preparations with a pair of limited practices, but he may need to put in a full session Friday in order to avoid an injury tag heading into Monday's game against the Dolphins. If active Monday, Slater, who has missed the team's last three contests, would see the majority of his snaps on special teams.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.