Slater (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Slater has primarily been a special teams ace since being drafted by the Patriots in 2008. It is looking like his status for Sunday's game will not be determined until he can test out his knee during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Signs two-year extension•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Ready to rock•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Records 11 tackles in 2018•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Late addition to injury report•