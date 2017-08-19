Patriots' Matthew Slater: No go Saturday
Slater (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Slater, who's nursing a hamstring injury, is a special-teams ace who's likely a lock for the final roster, so his absence Saturday shouldn't be a big deal. He remains without a definite timetable for a return.
