Play

Slater (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Slater, who's nursing a hamstring injury, is a special-teams ace who's likely a lock for the final roster, so his absence Saturday shouldn't be a big deal. He remains without a definite timetable for a return.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories