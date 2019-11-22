Patriots' Matthew Slater: Nursing hamstring injury
Slater has a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday's game versus Dallas.
Slater didn't appear on the injury report until Friday as a limited practice participant. The 34-year-old's absence would be felt on special teams should he end up inactive.
More News
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Records 11 tackles in 2018•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Late addition to injury report•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Off of PUP list•
-
Patriots' Matthew Slater: In line to return from PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.