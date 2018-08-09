Patriots' Matthew Slater: Off of PUP list
Slater (undisclosed) has passed his physical, per NFL Communications, and has been activated from the PUP list, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Slater should resume his pursuit of a roster spot as a depth wideout and a special teams contributor after a delayed start to camp due to an undisclosed injury. The veteran has just one reception over the course of his extensive career, so it's safe to assume he won't be a viable option in almost all leagues.
