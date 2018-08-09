Slater (undisclosed) has passed his physical, per NFL Communications, and has been activated from the PUP list, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Slater should resume his pursuit of a roster spot as a depth wideout and a special teams contributor after a delayed start to camp due to an undisclosed injury. The veteran has just one reception over the course of his extensive career, so it's safe to assume he won't be a viable option in almost all leagues.