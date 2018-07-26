Slater was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to an undisclosed injury, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

The special teams ace will have a delayed start to his 11th NFL season as he recovers from the undisclosed ailment. A leader in the locker room, Slater signed a two-year extension with the Patriots this offseason, where he has spent his entire career.

More News
Our Latest Stories