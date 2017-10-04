Slater (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

Slater is still searching for his season debut, and he's been listed as questionable prior to each of the first four games, so there isn't too much room for optimism. Regardless, he's positioned as the No. 5 wideout, and with tight end Rob Gronkowski on the roster too, his fantasy potential will be low when he returns.