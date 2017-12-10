Patriots' Matthew Slater: Questionable for Week 14
Slater (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Slater was a limited participant in practice this week to earn the questionable designation. The 31-year-old has missed three consecutive games but will hope to return to his role as special teams ace for the Patriots against the Dolphins.
