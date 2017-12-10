Slater (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Slater was a limited participant in practice this week to earn the questionable designation. The 31-year-old has missed three consecutive games but will hope to return to his role as special teams ace for the Patriots against the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop